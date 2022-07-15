JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Election Commission takes notice of rigging allegations

Asks Pemra to provide record of Imran Khan’s speeches

 

 

ISLAMABAD    –    The Elections Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday took notice of rigging allegations lev­elled against it by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and sought the record of his recent speeches.

In a letter to Pakistan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority (PEM­RA) chairman, the ECP sought record of Imran Khan’s speeches made in Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab.

He maintained that the ECP will ensure transparency in up­coming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the body’s responsi­bility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Meanwhile, sources said the ECP had can­celled transfers of seven inspectors of the Environment Protec­tion Department (EPD) with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner yesterday chaired an important meeting to ensure security mat­ters for free, fair and transparent elections in by-polls on 17July.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,886

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More