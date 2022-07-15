Election Commission takes notice of rigging allegations
Asks Pemra to provide record of Imran Khan’s speeches
ISLAMABAD – The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday took notice of rigging allegations levelled against it by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and sought the record of his recent speeches.
In a letter to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, the ECP sought record of Imran Khan’s speeches made in Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab.
He maintained that the ECP will ensure transparency in upcoming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the body’s responsibility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.
Meanwhile, sources said the ECP had cancelled transfers of seven inspectors of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner yesterday chaired an important meeting to ensure security matters for free, fair and transparent elections in by-polls on 17July.