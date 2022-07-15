Election Commission takes notice of rigging allegations

Asks Pemra to provide record of Imran Khan’s speeches

ISLAMABAD – The Elections Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday took notice of rigging allegations lev­elled against it by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and sought the record of his recent speeches.

In a letter to Pakistan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority (PEM­RA) chairman, the ECP sought record of Imran Khan’s speeches made in Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab.

He maintained that the ECP will ensure transparency in up­coming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the body’s responsi­bility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Meanwhile, sources said the ECP had can­celled transfers of seven inspectors of the Environment Protec­tion Department (EPD) with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner yesterday chaired an important meeting to ensure security mat­ters for free, fair and transparent elections in by-polls on 17July.