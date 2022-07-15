Emily Blunt explains how acting ‘liberates’ her from grip of childhood stutter

NEW YORK – Emily Blunt recently revealed how acting had played a pivotal role in helping her overcome childhood stutter. According to PEOPLE, the Devil Wears Prada actress, who was speaking at the American Institute for Stuttering’s (AIS) 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala earlier this week, explained how her “acting career enabled her to address her stutter, a speech disorder she’s had since she was a child”.

“I wouldn’t say that’s why I’ve ventured into acting, but it was just a bit shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a silly voice or an accent pretending to be someone else,” revealed the 39-year-old. She went on to add, “People don’t talk about it enough if it hasn’t got enough exposure, and millions of people around the world struggle with it.”

Talking at the event, the Jungle Cruise star stated, “I think it’s a very moving force. If you cannot express yourself, you cannot be yourself. And there’s something very poignant in freeing people of the grip of a speech impediment, because it’s like a sort of imposter that lives in your body.” Blunt previously disclosed that her family had stuttering disorder and even she observed it in herself at the age of six or seven. “It’s biological and it’s often hereditary and it’s not your fault. And I think it’s very often a disability that people bully and make fun of,” she told publication. Speaking about AIS efforts, the actress said, “I think to raise awareness about what it’s really about, and that there’s this soft place for you to land in this amazing organisation. It’s a big deal for me to be here.”