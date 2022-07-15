Excise and Taxation Department collected Rs19b tax: Director

ISLAMABAD -The Excise and Taxation Department has broken all previous records of tax collection by generating revenue of over Rs 19 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22, said Director Bilal Azam on Thursday.

He said that the record tax collection became possible due to induction of modern technology for tax collection which ultimately facilitated the public by providing the facility at their doorstep. He said the tax collection was increased by 72 per cent as compared to the financial year 2020-21 when the department collected over Rs 11 billion. The department collected Rs 13 billion in taxes during the last fiscal year (2021-22).

The department also collected Rs 6 billion for the Federal Board of Revenue during the last year, he added.

Bilal said during the last five years, the tax collection had surged by three hundred times. The collection jumped to Rs 19 billion from Rs 5 billion during the same period.

He also gave credit of the record tax collection to Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon. Their support and policies made it possible, he added.