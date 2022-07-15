APP

Gold price declines by Rs1050 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1050 on Thursday and was sold at Rs141,150 in the local market against its sale at Rs.142,200 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.901 and was sold at Rs121,013 against its sale at Rs.121,914 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.110,930 against its sale at Rs.111,754. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs1570 from Rs.1520 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs42.87, from Rs 1,303.15 to Rs1346.02. The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was sold at $1714 against its sale at $1730, the association reported.

