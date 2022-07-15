Gold price drops slightly to reach Rs120,970 per tola

The price of gold on Friday witnessed a slight decrease as the dollar strengthened against the Pakistani rupee.

The price per tola gold of 24-carat has dropped by Rs50.

With this decrease, the price per tola gold of 24-carat has reached Rs120,970.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also declined by Rs43 to reach Rs120,970. While the price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat has also dropped to reach Rs110,890.

The price of per tola silver of 24-carat and 10-gram silver of 24-carat also remained stable at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02, respectively.