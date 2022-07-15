Govt planning to rig Punjab by-polls, says Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has said that the incumbent government is planning to rig the Punjab by-polls by using provincial machinery.

The PTI leader said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is an illegal CM from the day one. While he added that our contenders for the Punjab by-polls are receiving threat phone calls.

He said that PTI has accepted Hamza as Punjab’s CM until Punjab by-polls and he quoted the Supreme Court that CM Hamza cannot participate in administrative aspects of the elections. Asad Umar said that Hamza Shahbaz is equal to a caretaker CM.

The former minister said that police is filing cases against PTI workers while Deputy Commssioner, DCO Layyah, and SHO Chichawatni have been named for threatening PTI workers. “What these people are doing is against the laws of elections,” he said.