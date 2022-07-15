News Desk

Govt planning to rig Punjab by-polls, says Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has said that the incumbent government is planning to rig the Punjab by-polls by using provincial machinery.

The PTI leader said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is an illegal CM from the day one. While he added that our contenders for the Punjab by-polls are receiving threat phone calls.

He said that PTI  has accepted Hamza as Punjab’s CM until Punjab by-polls and he quoted the Supreme Court that CM Hamza cannot participate in administrative aspects of the elections. Asad Umar said that Hamza Shahbaz is equal to a caretaker CM.

The former minister said that police is filing cases against PTI workers while Deputy Commssioner, DCO Layyah, and SHO Chichawatni have been named for threatening PTI workers. “What these people are doing is against the laws of elections,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 8,582

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More