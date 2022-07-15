Govt preparing treason case against Imran, others: Sana

Interior minister says PTI chief compromised national interests for personal gains n Govt, PPP ask president to quit after SC verdict n Resolution submitted in Senate seeking impeachment against Alvi

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the govern­ment has started work on invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against former prime minister Imran Khan and oth­er top leadership of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) after the apex court in its verdict found them “playing fraud on the Constitution.”

Speaking at a press conference, the interi­or minister said the Su­preme Court in its de­tailed judgment setting aside ruling of the for­mer Deputy Speaker on the no-trust motion has clearly held respon­sible President Arif Alvi, ex-premier Imran Khan, former Speak­er National Assembly Asad Qaiser, ex-Dep­uty Speaker NA Qa­sim Khan Suri and the former Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry for vi­olating the Constitution

He said there was no bigger crime than play­ing fraud on the Consti­tution and the verdict of the court would be implemented. The minister said the issue would be discussed at the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held today. He said that the cabinet had representation of the coalition partners which would decide the matter of tak­ing action against the PTI chief and other leaders of the party.

He also demanded President Dr Arif Alvi to step down after the apex court verdict. He added that the politics of Imran Khan Niazi has died after this decision as he “compromised the nation­al interest for his own vested in­terests, violated the Constitu­tion and did fraud to it.”

“In my personal view, howev­er, the federal government and the parliament have no room to avoid an action”. Rana Sanaullah said that the NA Speaker was bound to send a disqualification reference to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan against top leadership of PTI, in the light of the detailed verdict of the SC, who are still sitting lawmak­ers. “The ECP then must de-seat those lawmakers.”

“Verdict in suo moto case against Deputy Speaker’ ruling is a historic decision; such ver­dicts set direction of nations. And this decision has certified supremacy of law and rule of people,” he said.

The minister underlined that a reference was due to be formed in the light of SC decision as for­mer Speaker NA and other PTI lawmakers were drawing sala­ries and enjoying all perks and privileges despite having re­signed as members of the lower house of the parliament.

Rana Sanaullah Khan accused the PTI leadership for breach­ing the trust enshrined to them in exercising their powers and committed fraud to the country.

Responding to various media queries, the minister said SC de­cision as per Constitution was the final verdict which was ul­timate and to be implemented.

“If anyone wants to criticize the decision, it should be done in parameters of respect and it should also be appreciated the other way around,” he said. To a question whether Imran could be arrested in days to come, Rana Sanaullah said the cabinet must take a decision on it and then “the government depart­ments will act according to it.”

Replying to a question about the return of former prime min­ister Nawaz Sharif, he said that his sentence was suspended by the then Punjab government and he should return and follow his trial to end all allegations levelled against him. “He will get acquittal from all the base­less and politically motivated cases against him,” he said.

Separately, PML-N Sena­tor Dr Afnanullah Khan has submitted a resolution with the Senate Secretariat urg­ing the government to initi­ate impeachment proceedings against President Alvi.

“The Supreme Court of Paki­stan in its recent historic de­tailed judgment outlines that Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Suri and Fawad Chaudhry bla­tantly transgressed the Consti­tution of Islamic Republic of Pa­kistan when they didn’t allow the voting on the no-confidence motion,” the resolution reads.

It added that the Senate should immediately initiate Ar­ticle 6 proceedings against ex-PM Imran Khan, President Alvi, former Deputy Speaker Suri and ex-law minister Fawad Chaudhry. Ends:

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party also urged President Arif Alvi to quit after the Supreme Court verdict regarding the vote of no-confidence against then Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent actions by the ousted government.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Feder­al Minister for Climate Change – contended that President Arif Alvi should resign after the verdict of Supreme Court on the ruling of former Depu­ty Speaker of National Assem­bly Qasim Suri.

In a tweet, she said the verdict of the apex has proved to be the last nail in the coffin of ‘regime change conspiracy’ narrative. The PPP leader accused Pres­ident Alvi of protecting inter­ests of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf instead of the constitution of the country.