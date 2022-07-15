APP

Govt to provide 537,070 new gas connections in FY2022-23

ISLAMABAD – The government has planned to provide around 537,070 new gas connections in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors across the country during the current fiscal year. The two-state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), would add 403,050 and 134,020 consumers in their respective networks, according to an official document available with APP. As per the Annual Plan 2022-23, the SNGPL would give 400,000 connections to domestic consumers, 2800 to commercial and 250 to industrial sectors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the SSGCL has planned to install 133,010 new domestic meters, 775 commercial and 235 industrial in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. During the last fiscal year, the companies collectively added 387,712 new consumers against the target of 437,326 showing 88 per cent achievement. Moreover, they constructed 3,251-kilometer transmission and distribution pipelines against a target of 3,167 kilometers which reflected 102pc achievement.

 

