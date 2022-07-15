HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

HYDERABAD – Around 65 percent of Hyderabad has been without power after rain started pouring down on the city on Thursday evening. HESCO spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that out of 121 feeders of 11 KV in Hyderabad, the supply had been suspended from 78 feeders. There were a total of 570 feeders in HESCO’s region out of which 165 had been kept shut because of the rain, he added. Sadiq said that the power supply would begin to restore as soon as the downpour stopped. He claimed that HESCO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noor Ahmed Soomro and other senior officers were monitoring the situation.