‘Hurt’ by SC ruling, Imran Khan asserts ‘there was an evidence

Fawad Ch calls top court’s judgment ‘full of errors’ n Says PTI will quash ‘this judgment’ if gets two-third majority

DG KHAN/LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan said Thursday that he was hurt by the Supreme Court’s judg­ment in the suo motu case of former National Assembly deputy speak­er Qasim Suri’s ruling.

“I was hurt by the Supreme Court’s judg­ment,” Imran Khan said while addressing party workers during public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan in connection with the by-election in Punjab on July 17.

The former premier also criticised the in­ cumbent government for allegedly supporting a US-backed conspiracy against his regime. Commenting on the ‘threatening letter’, Imran Khan said a US Undersecretary threat­ened in a letter to oust the PTI gov­ernment, or else Pakistan will face consequences.

“The letter was shared with the federal cabinet, NSC and the Par­liament. My ouster was the dis­grace of 220 million people, as I was prime minister of Pakistan,” Khan said and asked the Supreme Court why the ‘threatening letter issue was not investigated even after the matter was forwarded by President Arif Alvi.

He requested Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bndial to form a commission to determine to whom Donald Lu was giving a message in Pakistan? Also Khan claimed that there was evidence as he said that he presented the “cipher” before the then-federal cabinet, adding that he also has the minutes of the meeting.

Apart from criticising the SC’s ruling, Khan castigated Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying that the na­tion “would not forgive him” for supporting the incumbent gov­ernment. He said that the CEC’s spokesperson has him to back his allegations against Raja. “Why should I respond? You are answer­able before me.”