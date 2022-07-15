DESK REPORT

IMF loan revival boosts IFIs’ trust in Pak economy, says Miftah

ISLAMABAD    –   Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the IMF programme resto­ration signifies interna­tional financial institu­tions’ trust in Pakistan’s economy, indicating that the country’s econ­omy is heading in the right direction.

“We took tough de­cisions during the last three months to pre­vent bankruptcy and the Sri Lanka-like sit­uation in Pakistan. We took these decisions without taking into con­sideration heavy polit­ical cost; and we suc­ceeded in this objective,” he said while talking to Pakistan Radio.

He expressed the con­fidence that credit lines and other loans will also be restored with the revival of the IMF programme. He said the World Bank, Asian De­velopment Bank and other financial institu­tions stop extending any kind of loan or cred­it if a country does not have sufficient funds for three-month import.

He hoped that friend­ly countries, including Saudi Arabia, the Unit­ ed Arab Emirates and Qatar will come for investment and packages for Pakistan, which will lead to enhance exports. The finance minis­ter said dollar’s flight will also slow down with the improvement in Pakistan’s economy. He also said as the oil prices are slashing at the international level; this relief will also be passed on to the people of Paki­stan. He said Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a big relief by reducing petroleum pric­es. The Minister said the PML-N government has al­ways pursued the primary objective of reducing infla­tion to provide relief to the common people; and from Thursday, they will see de­cline in prices. He, howev­er, said the country is facing challenging environment due to inaptness witnessed over the last four years

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,886

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More