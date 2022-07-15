IMF loan revival boosts IFIs’ trust in Pak economy, says Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the IMF programme resto­ration signifies interna­tional financial institu­tions’ trust in Pakistan’s economy, indicating that the country’s econ­omy is heading in the right direction.

“We took tough de­cisions during the last three months to pre­vent bankruptcy and the Sri Lanka-like sit­uation in Pakistan. We took these decisions without taking into con­sideration heavy polit­ical cost; and we suc­ceeded in this objective,” he said while talking to Pakistan Radio.

He expressed the con­fidence that credit lines and other loans will also be restored with the revival of the IMF programme. He said the World Bank, Asian De­velopment Bank and other financial institu­tions stop extending any kind of loan or cred­it if a country does not have sufficient funds for three-month import.

He hoped that friend­ly countries, including Saudi Arabia, the Unit­ ed Arab Emirates and Qatar will come for investment and packages for Pakistan, which will lead to enhance exports. The finance minis­ter said dollar’s flight will also slow down with the improvement in Pakistan’s economy. He also said as the oil prices are slashing at the international level; this relief will also be passed on to the people of Paki­stan. He said Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a big relief by reducing petroleum pric­es. The Minister said the PML-N government has al­ways pursued the primary objective of reducing infla­tion to provide relief to the common people; and from Thursday, they will see de­cline in prices. He, howev­er, said the country is facing challenging environment due to inaptness witnessed over the last four years