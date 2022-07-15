IMF loan revival boosts IFIs’ trust in Pak economy, says Miftah
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the IMF programme restoration signifies international financial institutions’ trust in Pakistan’s economy, indicating that the country’s economy is heading in the right direction.
“We took tough decisions during the last three months to prevent bankruptcy and the Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan. We took these decisions without taking into consideration heavy political cost; and we succeeded in this objective,” he said while talking to Pakistan Radio.
He expressed the confidence that credit lines and other loans will also be restored with the revival of the IMF programme. He said the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other financial institutions stop extending any kind of loan or credit if a country does not have sufficient funds for three-month import.
He hoped that friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, the Unit ed Arab Emirates and Qatar will come for investment and packages for Pakistan, which will lead to enhance exports. The finance minister said dollar’s flight will also slow down with the improvement in Pakistan’s economy. He also said as the oil prices are slashing at the international level; this relief will also be passed on to the people of Pakistan. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a big relief by reducing petroleum prices. The Minister said the PML-N government has always pursued the primary objective of reducing inflation to provide relief to the common people; and from Thursday, they will see decline in prices. He, however, said the country is facing challenging environment due to inaptness witnessed over the last four years