Nation will see turncoats being defeated on July 17: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that nation will see the ‘turncoats’ being defeated by the PTI on July 17. ‘The nation will beat the turncoats with their bats on July 17th, stated Imran Khan.

He further stated that ‘I am congratulating the nation ahead of by-polls as i am sure that we will ace the elections’

The former PM went on to state that ‘the nation is my team and I am their captain, will surely win the match against the traitor, imported government’.

While criticizing the performance of the incumbent government, the former PM further stated that ‘I will not let the imported govt loot 1100 billion rupees of the nation’ as both ‘PPP and PML-N have been looting Pakistan from past 30 years’

While talking about the role of US in Pakistan’s ‘regime-change’, Khan stated that ‘USA is not Pakistan’s well-wisher, which is why they instigated the ‘regime-change’ conspiracy in Pakistan’ while adding that the ‘US brought PML-N in power so that they can use Pakistan like a ’tissue paper’

The former PM took a jibe at PM Shehbaz Sharif by stating that ‘he maligned Pakistan’s image by begging for money from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkey’ while adding that ‘the Sharif family while enjoying a lavish lifestyle, maligns Pakistan’s image by begging from the world’