Imran Riaz Khan offloaded from plane

Immigration authorities on Friday offloaded Journalist Imran Riaz Khan from a plane, terming his inclusion on the blacklist.

According to details, Imran Riaz was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight by immigration authorities. Imran Riaz returned to his residence after being offloaded from the plane.

Imran Riaz was arrested by Rangers and Police officials from Islamabad toll plaza on July 5, 2022. Over thirty FIRs had been registered against him in multiple cities of the country. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in all the cases.

On July 9, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued orders to release anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on bail and adjourned the hearing on the plea for the expulsion of cases till July 19.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the journalist to appear before the magistrate on the next working day. The judge remarked that Khan’s lawyer assured the court that he will not give any statement in future which would create trouble.