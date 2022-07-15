After the party members of the BJP insulted the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) the party suspended two of its members. I just want to say that mere suspending two or three of its officials will not end up the Islamophobic behaviour of BJPians, Modi administration should avoid encouraging its party members and supporters by insulting our lovely Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Hurting one’s sacred feelings time and again is not a fair thing BJPians are doing. Adding salt to the injuries, sometimes they openly announce the genocide of Muslims, how can this be bearable all the time?

Showing up such behaviours can only create more hatred among Hindus and Muslims which is totally dangerous for both communities. Modi should learn that by humiliating Islam and genociding Muslims, India cannot become a Muslim-free state as there are millions of them. He has been doing all this for years but what he has gained? Absolutely, nothing. He brutally killed thousands of Muslims in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister over there and still, the same process is going on. Now, such rhetoric will again fuel the fire to that kind of bloodshed.

The wisest thing Modi can do is; he has to take both communities along with because creating clashes on the pretext of religion cannot only destroy Muslims but Hindus as well. He must change his attitude toward the Muslims of India, he should not encourage anti-Islamic rhetoric that will be the only thing which will put everyone on profit.

ZAKEER ZAKREEYA,

Awaran.