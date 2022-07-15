Killer of food chain manager shot dead in encounter: IGP Islamabad

Islamabad-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday said that a suspect, involved in murder of manager of a food chain, who had fled from police custody was killed in an encounter with police in Bhara Kahu area.

“The suspect namely Mohsin Ali Khan was killed by firing of his accomplices who managed to escape from the scene,” said the capital police chief in a presser held in Police Lines Headquarter. He was flanked by DIG (Operations) Suhail Zafar Chattha and SP Saddar Zone Kamran Ali Khan.

Sharing further details with media men, IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that unknown men had shot dead the manager of food chain, Qasim Awan, on 5 June 2022 when he was jogging in a park in F-9. He said officials of Police Station Margalla had registered a case under sections 302/395/34 of PPC on complaint of a friend of the deceased and began investigation. Since the blind murder case was a test case for police, a special police team under surveillance of DIG Operations Suhail Zafar Chattha and SP Saddar Zone Kamran Ali Khan managed to apprehend suspect Mohsin Ali Khan of Jhang by using latest technology and human resources.

“During course of investigation, the detained suspect revealed that he along with another accomplice Imtiaz Ullah had buried a gun they used in crime in the green belt area near Khudadad Heights,” he said, adding that a police party was taking the suspect to the said place to verify his claim. He said the police stopped the vehicle carrying the suspect in a place and were heading towards a seasonal nullah when four men stepped down from a white coloured car and in the meanwhile the suspect called one of them by the name Imtiaz Ullah and within no time the four persons opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

The attackers managed to obtain the release of their accomplice Mohsin Ali Khan from police custody, whereas, police force in the district was put on high-alert to arrest the fleeing criminals. IG further added that SHO Police Station Bhara Kahu along with his team was checking the vehicles when he spotted a suspicious car. As the police signalled the driver to stop the car, the car riders once again fired at cops. Police also retaliated which forced the gunmen to flee from the scene.

Later, police found the body of a man in darkness who was identified as Mohsin Ali Khan and a Kalashnikov was also seized from his possession, said IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan while addressing the presser. He said the suspect was killed by firing of his own accomplices and body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. He added Bhara Kahu police had also registered a case of the incident and started carrying out raids at different localities to arrest the fleeing culprits.

He also disclosed that Islamabad police also held two men on charges of sexually assaulting a pizza delivery boy on gunpoint in Ghauri Town within 24 hours after occurrence of heinous crime and also recovered weapon from their possession. He said Islamabad police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the citizens round the clock.