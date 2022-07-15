KP govt committed to eradicate polio: Saif

Peshawar – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan is committed to eradicate polio.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said that the provincial government is working to eradicate polio. He said we strongly condemn attack on polio teams and police in South and North Waziristan. Some parents refuse to vaccinate their children due to fear of anti-polio campaign groups, which is why about 12 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government was using all its resources to eradicate the disease. People should vaccinate their children against polio without any fear or danger. Healthy children will make healthy Pakistan, Barrister Saif concluded.