Our Staff Reporter

KP govt committed to eradicate polio: Saif

Peshawar – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan is committed to eradicate polio.

In a statement, Barrister Saif said that the provincial government is working to eradicate polio. He said we strongly condemn attack on polio teams and police in South and North Waziristan. Some parents refuse to vaccinate their children due to fear of anti-polio campaign groups, which is why about 12 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.    He said the government was using all its resources to eradicate the disease. People should vaccinate their children against polio without any fear or danger. Healthy children will make healthy Pakistan, Barrister Saif concluded.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Khosa vs Khosa – a tough contest between kin

Islamabad

IMF loan revival boosts IFIs’ trust in Pak economy, says Miftah

Lahore

Tarar slams PTI chief’s threats to officers

Lahore

Crackdown ordered against E-Challan defaulter vehicles

Lahore

Pakistan reports 390 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

Govt preparing treason case against Imran, others: Sana

National

‘Hurt’ by SC ruling, Imran Khan asserts ‘there was an evidence

Islamabad

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

National

Maryam says Imran declared ‘abrogator’ of the Constitution

National

Terrorists martyr abducted Lt Col Laiq in army operation

1 of 2,048

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More