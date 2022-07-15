Agencies

Law minister chairs meeting on missing persons

ISLAMABAD    –    Fed­eral Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that the committee on miss­ing persons in its third meeting reiterated its commitment to submit its recommendations to the federal cabinet in four to five weeks. The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Sub-Com­mittee on Missing Persons. The meeting was attended by Feder­al Minister Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Min­ister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and senior of­ficials of Ministry of Law and Ministry of Interior

