Law minister chairs meeting on missing persons
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that the committee on missing persons in its third meeting reiterated its commitment to submit its recommendations to the federal cabinet in four to five weeks. The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Missing Persons. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and senior officials of Ministry of Law and Ministry of Interior