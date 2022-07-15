LCCI for improving city’s drainage system to avert losses

LAHORE – Lauding the Punjab government for taking extra care of the province on Eidul Azha, the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nauman Kabir has once again invited the at­tention of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif towards rainy season that has caused a huge damage in the provinces of Sindh and Balo­chistan. In a statement, he said that that the threat of urban flooding was looming large with the ad­vent of monsoon rains therefore there was a dire need to improve drainage system in the province of Punjab. The LCCI president said that improve­ment of drainage system should be the most im­portant part of development plan as the aging sewerage system cannot keep up with the load and also causes huge loss to the business commu­nity in the rainy season. “Sewerage system in the markets of Lahore is outdated and dysfunctional and shows flood-like situation whenever there is heavy downpour.” The LCCI President said that rainy water enters into the factories, warehouses and other business places and damages the items like machinery, furniture, trading goods and raw materials etc. He added that rainwater submerged main arteries of the city and suspended the move­ment of imported goods from the port to the wholesale markets