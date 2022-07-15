News Desk

LHC restrains Anti-Corruption from harassing Sheikh Rasheed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Anti-Corruption Department from harassing former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed in the LHC against the summons of Sheikh Rashid in anti-corruption and the court restrained anti-corruption from illegally harassing the political leader.

The court further sought reply from other parties including anti-corruption on July 27.

During the hearing, Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer took the stance that the land deal has been done and payment is yet to be made. Sheikh Rashid said that he still has possession of the land as the person who bought the land has to pay 80%.

It is pertinent to mention that Sheikh Rashid had been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Department today (Friday).

Talking about the by-elections after the hearing, Sheikh Rashid said that only clean and transparent by-elections should be allowed. If Imran Khan gave the call, the result will not be good for anyone, he added.

