Loans For Citizens

The government’s decision to halt payments for the Kamyab Jawan programme till today (July 15) and the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar low-cost housing scheme till the end of August was roundly criticised by observers. The flak received was also understandable, as the decision was seen as continuing the trend of abandoning projects instituted by the previous government, even if they had benefits for the public.

Both projects in question targeted sectors that urgently need funding and state assistance—youth entrepreneurship and housing available on long-term instalments. The arrival of the new government brought a pause in funding without a clear explanation, but now the Finance Minister has finally come out to explain why the funds are not being disbursed for now. According to Miftah Ismail, the government has been bearing an unnecessary burden of subsidising these loans for banks to then provide to individual lenders loaned in this scheme, and as a result, it is the banks and not the citizens that benefit the most.

On Wednesday evening, FM Ismail took to television to explain the exploitative nature of these loans. In Kamyab Jawan, the government reportedly gives a loan to banks for the scheme at a 1 percent interest rate, while they go on to charge the end consumer as much as 9 percent for the same amount. Similarly, in the housing scheme, the government provides a loan to the banks for two percent, and they in turn charge as much as 19 percent. This subsidy extends to the entire loan period which for low-cost housing is as much as 20 years—essentially locking the government into an exorbitant subsidy that commercial banks mostly profit off of. Now that the government has identified these gaps, it is hoped that it is taking this break in funding to speak to banks and reformulate the equation to one that looks out for citizens instead of the lenders.

When formulating a policy, it is always important for the government to ask itself how it will fund the project and based on what the Finance Minister is telling us, the outgoing PTI government did not consider this. Having said this, the projects themselves are immensely important due to the segments they target. Low-cost housing is the only way for poorer segments—and even the middle class in this day and age—to afford their own house and free up their incomes from rent, allowing for a drastic improvement in the standard of living. Similarly, loans to encourage members of the youth to engage in entrepreneurial activities allow for us to target the unemployed youth bulge and enable the economy to grow through more business in one move.

There are also troubling reports that even applicants that have made their first tranche of payments for their houses are now being denied further funds from the banks, risking a loss of any money they have injected into the scheme. This is not acceptable. Even if the government is revising the framework, those that are well into their loans must not be turned back. This is a state project and all governments, regardless of political leaning, have a responsibility to ensure that citizens do not suffer because of it.