July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that July 17 will be a day PML-N’s victory.

Addressing a public rally in Lahore ahead of July 17 Punjab by-elections, Maryam claimed that Lahoriites had survived a difficult period and predicted that the nation will experience good news as time went on.

“Lahore always belongs to PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

While applauding the Punjab CM performance, Maryam said during the occasion of Eid, Punjab CM Hamza worked day and night and cleaned the roads of the cleaned the city within 24 hours.

Maryam lambasted the PTI leadership and went on to say that the opponents will be chased away from the field and those who have a bad eye on Lahore will have to return with disappointment.

“Imran Khan himself was the biggest puppet and he had kept Usman Bazdar as a puppet and now he begging the votes from the person about which in past he used to say that the biggest dacoit,” Maryam said while lashing out at Imran Khan.