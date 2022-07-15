Maryam says Imran declared ‘abrogator’ of the Constitution

PTI chief’s narrative buried after court verdict

RAWALPINDI – PML (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Shar­if on Thursday claimed that Imran Khan is the first political leader in the history of Pakistan who has been declared an ‘abrogator’ of the Constitution by the top court of Pakistan.

She said this while addressing a public meeting held in Kallar Syedan in connection with the electioneering of PDM candidate for PP-7 by-elections.

She said that high treason cases should be lodged against all the abrogators after the Su­ preme Court ruling and they should also be tried under the article 6 of the Constitution. “The court verdict has not only rattled the conspira­cy narrative of former premier and PTI Chief Imran Khan but also men­tioned that no evidence about any kind of international conspiracy is found,” she said.

Imran Khan is the only person who told a lie to save his office and abrogated the Constitution but de­spite of that the ill-fated politi­cian faced a shameful defeat, said Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Raja Abbasi, PPP senior leader Mehreen Anwar Raja, PDM PP-7 candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed and many se­nior and junior leaders of PML-N were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the public rally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif alleged that Imran Khan is the ring leader of the gang involved in massive corrup­tion in Pakistan. She said that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif was sent into prison before elections and lat­er on she was also pushed behind the bars on charges of supporting her father. She said that the then government banned broadcasting the speeches of Mian Nawaz Shar­if but we never punished any rival candidate. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan should come into the arena to face his political ri­vals instead of hurling baseless alle­gations of rigging. She was of view that Mian Nawaz Sharif is living into the hearts of people of Pakistan and no power can muster dare to oust him from. She said the Motorway being used by Imran Khan for travel was built by her father