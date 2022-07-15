News Desk

Money Laundering Case: Court declares Suleman Shahbaz absconder

Special Court Central in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an absconder in the money laundering case, filed by FIA.

On the other hand, the court has also ordered PM Shehbaz to attend the court hearing.

Special Court Central Judge Aijaz Aiwan heard the case of money laundering case against PM and his sons.

The court has also given exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from his personal attendance in the hearing for one day. While Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others appeared before the court.

The court has given its verdict against Suleman and Tahir Naqvi after the two did not appear before the court. The court has also ordered to gather information regarding their property.

After the proceedings, court adjourned the next hearing till July 30.

More Stories
National

Hamza Shehbaz congratulates departments for transparent by-elections

National

Imran Khan calls PTI’s core committee meeting on Monday

National

PML-N should concede results with ‘open heart’: Maryam Nawaz

National

PP-158 Lahore by-election result 2022

National

PP-228 Lodhran by-election result 2022

National

PP-273 Muzaffargarh by-election result 2022

National

Unofficial result: PTI’s Saif-ud-din Khosa wins DG Khan PP-288 by-poll

National

Unofficial result: PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins PP-217 Multan by-election

National

PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

Lahore

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls, says Atta Tarar

1 of 8,654

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More