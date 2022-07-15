NAB to close various inquiries, investigations due to lack of court-worthy evidence

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB-EBM) was held which was presided over by acting Chair­man Zahir Shah at NAB Head­quarters, in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General Account­ability Syed Asghar Haider, Di­rector General NAB Rawalpindi Farmanullah Khan and other se­nior officers of the Bureau. The EBM decided to implement the new amended NAB Act 2022 in letter and spirit. A commit­tee headed by Director General NAB Headquarters has been constituted to review ongoing inquiries, investigations in the light of new amended act 2022. The committee also comprised Director Operation Division, legal consultant of Prosecution Division, and relevant desk of­ficers of Operations Division of NAB Headquarters. The com­mittee will submit a prelimi­nary report about continuing or closing or referring the cases to the relevant department as per law. The report of the com­mittee will be presented before the Executive Board – being the highest consultative forum of NAB for further review and ap­proval of the recommendations – where law will take its own course of action.

The EBM of NAB authorized filing reference against Meraj A Syed, former Chief Hydrog­rapher, Gwadar Port Authority and others on the alleged ac­cusations of misuse of author­ity and embezzlement of state funds around Rs794 million.

The EBM, after due diligence, decided to close various inqui­ries, investigations due to lack of court-worthy and incrementing evidence. The EBM authorized closing inquiries against ad­ministration of Benazir Income Support Programme, officers/officials and others of Kara­koram International Univer­sity, Gilgit-Baltistan, Barrister Sheikh Abid Waheed, former Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and others, Major (retd) Syed Khalid Amin Shah, Chief Security officer, Pe­shawar Development Authority and others, Saleem Hassan Wat­too, former Director General, Peshawar Development Author­ity, Peshawar and others, Amin Vance, former CCPO, Lahore and others, Zulfikar Ghuman, DG, Sports Board Punjab, and oth­ers, Muhammad Ramzan Awan, former Secretary Local Gov­ernment Department, Sindh, and others, Professor (retd) Dr Azam Hussain Yousfani, Vice Chancellor, People University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad and others, Akbar Durrani, for­mer Secretary Home Depart­ment, Govt of Balochistan.

The EBM further decided to close inquiries against officers/officials of Peshawar Devel­opment Authority, Peshawar and others, officers/officials and contractors of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabili­tation Authority, Shahid Hus­sain Asad, former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Revenue and others due to lack of incriminating evidence. The NAB-EMB also decided not to share the details of authorised inquiries and investigations in compliance with the NAB amended act 2022. NAB is a people friendly institution. It believes in preserving the self esteem of every indivisual.