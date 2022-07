Notice taken of rainwater at hospitals

LAHORE – Punjab Health Secre­tary Ali Jan Khan took notice of accumulated rain­water at Jinnah and Children’s Hospital in Lahore. He directed Jinnah and Children’s Hospital’s man­agement to immediately clear rainwater. No pa­tient in Jinnah and Children’s Hospital should be bothered by rainwater. Rainwater in Jinnah and Children’s Hospital must be cleared immediately. The management of all government hospitals in Punjab has been directed to remain alert to deal with the situation arising out of the rains.