Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele on Thursday signed a new contract with Barcelona.

French winger to stay in Barca until June 30, 2024, according to a statement published on the Spanish club’s official website.

Dembele, 25, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €140 million ($165 million), one of the biggest transfer fees in football history, after the departure of Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. from Barca.

He scored 32 goals and made 34 assists in 150 games for the Spanish club and bagged two La Liga titles (2018, 2019).

Dembele also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.