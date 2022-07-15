Anadolu

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele on Thursday signed a new contract with Barcelona.

French winger to stay in Barca until June 30, 2024, according to a statement published on the Spanish club’s official website.

Dembele, 25, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €140 million ($165 million), one of the biggest transfer fees in football history, after the departure of Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. from Barca.

He scored 32 goals and made 34 assists in 150 games for the Spanish club and bagged two La Liga titles (2018, 2019).

Dembele also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Canada approves first coronavirus vaccine for 6-month to 5-year-olds

Snippets

Biden unveils first photo from James Webb Space Telescope

Snippets

Twitter shoots back at Elon Musk over termination of $44bn deal

Snippets

Canada bans Huawei from participating in country’s 5G wireless networks

Snippets

Only three countries emit over half of global carbon emissions

Snippets

‘Consuming too much data, information causes digital obesity’

Snippets

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into space

Snippets

Astronomers reveal 1st image of black hole at center of Milky Way

Snippets

NASA releases first-ever detailed satellite images of galaxy next to Milky Way

Snippets

Musk calls Twitter’s Trump ban ‘morally bad,’ says he would reverse

1 of 629

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More