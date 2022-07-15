Anadolu

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele on Thursday signed a new contract with Barcelona.

French winger to stay in Barca until June 30, 2024, according to a statement published on the Spanish club’s official website.

Dembele, 25, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €140 million ($165 million), one of the biggest transfer fees in football history, after the departure of the Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. from Barca.

He scored 32 goals and made 34 assists in 150 games for the Spanish club and bagged two La Liga titles (2018, 2019).

Dembele also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Bangladesh clinch Windies series in style

Newspaper

Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Pakistan Tests

Newspaper

Bangladesh pacer suspended for doping violation

Newspaper

British Open: McIlroy off to another good start in a major

Newspaper

Australian pitches expert arrives today

Newspaper

1st COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship inaugurated

Newspaper

Ahsan Ramzan reaches World Games 2022 quarterfinals

Sports

Babar supports Kohli saying ‘this too shall pass, stay strong’

Sports

Australian pitches expert to arrive on 15 July

Newspaper

Abdullah scores fifty as PAK-SLCXI warm-up game ends in a draw

1 of 1,984

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More