Over 52,000 police personnel to perform election duties

Lahore – The Punjab government has made extensive arrangements at 3100 polling stations to peacefully conduct the by-elections on 20 provincial assembly seats.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made as more than 52,000 police personnel and officers will perform election duty in 14 districts on July 17.

There will be a complete ban on aerial firing, keeping private guards, displaying weapons, and uprooting the camps and banners of the opponents and indiscriminate action will be taken against those persons being found involved in such incidents.

In order to cope up with any untoward incident in these constituencies, the personnel of Reserve Force and Anti-Riot Force will remain fully alert. Complete security will be provided for transporting electoral material to the constituencies, secure transportation of ballot boxes and the District Returning Officers till the announcement of results on the polling day. Timely action will be taken to pre-empt the incidents of aerial firing and skirmishes after the announcement of results.

To ensure 100 percent implementation on the code of conduct of the Election Commission, surety bonds are being taken from the candidates and supporters of all political parties to stop skirmishes and fighting incidents.

By-elections in Punjab

Monitoring of by-polls will be done at the Central Police Office and the control rooms at the district level. Indiscriminate action will be taken against any violation or any unpleasant incident and the officers of Election Commission will be timely informed. Furthermore, the police and the administration are taking indiscriminate action against the violation of the code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission in the ongoing election campaign of the by-elections. Those found involved in violating the law belonging to any political party, strict legal action will be taken against them. Punjab government, police and the administration will provide complete assistance and support to the Election Commission for ensuring complete implementation on the code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission along with ensuring peaceful, transparent and impartial holding of by-elections.

The chief secretary and the inspector general of police have assigned a confidential monitoring task to the special branch and the secret agencies to monitor the conduct of the field officers during by-elections.