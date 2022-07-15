Over 600 diarrhoea patients treated at medical camp in Swat  

Swat – District Health Officer (DHO) Swat Dr Saleem Khan has said that special measures have been taken at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Dispensary to treat the people suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea in Shahu village of Kalam Valley.

While visiting the medical camp set up at Shahu Village Dispensary, he said the staff is providing 24 hours service in three shifts. He was of the view that when cases were reported before Eid, emergency measures were taken and additional staff was deployed and additional medicines were delivered to Shahu Dispensary and Kalam Hospital. So far, more than 600 affected people have been examined and treated, that’s why the number of people with vomiting and diarrhoea has dropped by 50 per cent, he said.

He further said that samples of water and patients have been sent for lab tests to find out the causes. The DHO also held a detailed meeting with the staff and patients and reviewed availability of medicines and other facilities.