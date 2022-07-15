Our Staff Reporter

Pak-China joint maritime exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD – Navies of China and Pakistan on Thursday concluded four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2 held in Shanghai.

Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions took place during the manoeuvres. The two navies also held drills including attacking at maritime targets, anti-submarine operations, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations, said an official statement.

The joint exercise aims to enhance defence cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

 

