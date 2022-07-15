Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

PM announces cut in fuel prices n In televise address to nation, Shehbaz reduces diesel price by Rs40.54 and petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre with immediate effect to give direct relief to masses n Says govt increased oil prices with a heavy heart as PTI had left behind troubled economy n Agriculture, IT and export-based industry govt’s priority areas n Appreciates FM Miftah, economic team for negotiating successful deal with IMF.

ISLAMABAD – Following the reduc­tion of oil prices in the international market, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Thursday night announced a sub­stantial reduction in oil prices giving direct re­lief to masses.

According to the de­cision, the price of die­sel has been slashed by 40.54 rupees while pet­rol price by 18.50 rupees per litre and the new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

The prime minister announced this while addressing the nation which was broadcast live on all State and pri­vate TV and Radio net­works in Pakistan.

He said that the re­duction in oil prices is aimed to pass on the benefits of decreasing crude rates in the inter­national market.

In a development ear­lier in the day, devel­opment, Pakistan and International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) final­ly reached a staff-level agreement, which would not only release $1.2 bil­lion for Islamabad but it would also pave way for getting loans from oth­er multilateral and bi­lateral sources.

Shehbaz Sharif in his address again blamed the previous PTI gov­ernment for the trou­bled economy and said our coalition govern­ment inherited it.

The Prime Minister said the previous gov­ernment crushed the agreement it had signed with the IMF and laid landmines for us. He gave justification for the increase in the petro­leum prices over the last two months and said it was due to the unprec­edented increase in oil prices globally.

“We had to increase oil prices with a heavy heart that put a burden on the common man”, the PM said. He said we had to make tough deci­sions for country’s bet­terment.

Recognising and ap­preciating Finance Min­ister Miftah Ismail and his economic team’s efforts in concluding the agreement with the IMF, he expressed commitment to make the country econom­ically independent.

For this purpose, he appealed to the na­tion to work hard. The Prime Minister said we should learn lessons from the bad expe­riences of the past that wasted millions of the country’s economy. About the efforts to bring stability to the economy, PM Shehbaz Sharif said agriculture, IT and export-based industry are our priority areas where we will put all our efforts to make the country economically stable. “However, today with God’s blessing, oil prices are declining in the global market and it is by His mercy that to­day we have got the chance to reduce the prices,” the PM remarked.

He indicated that the benefit of any fur­ther decline in global oil price will also be passed to the public.

On the other side, the staff-level agree­ment with IMF would not only release $1.2 billion for Islamabad but it would also pave way for getting loans from other multilater­al and bilateral sources.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-lev­el agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan au­thorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eight reviews of the EFF-sup­ported program. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board,” said Nathan Porter, who led the IMF team in the talks with Pakistan, in a statement.

The Fund would release $1.2 billion (SDR 894 million) for Pakistan after get­ting approval from the Board, bringing total disbursements under the program to about $4.2 billion. Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in last month had claimed that Pakistan would get $1.9 bil­lion from the IMF under the seventh and eighth review.

Additionally, in order to support the program implementation and meet the higher financing needs in FY23, as well as catalyze additional financing, the IMF Board will consider an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and an augmen­tation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about US$7 billion. However, Pakistan few months back had requested the IMF to increase the size of its $6 billion loan programme by $2 billion to $8 billion and extend it for another year to prop up Pa­kistan’s balance of payments position and foreign exchange reserves.

The revival of IMF programme would not only release around one billion dollars for Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting loans from other multilateral and bilateral sources. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated its team on reviv­ing IMF programme.

“Congratulations to our Finance & Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Is­mail & Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF program revived. It was a great team work. The Agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties,” he said on twitter.

Finance Minister has also congratulated the whole nation on the successful agree­ment with the IMF and said we will do more hard work, improve tax collection and create ease for the poor people. He thanked and congratulated Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and coalition polit­ical parties for their support and efforts. The IMF has issued detailed statement on Pakistan’s economic situation. “Pakistan is at a challenging economic juncture. A difficult external environment combined with procyclical domestic policies fueled domestic demand to unsustainable lev­els. The resultant economic overheating led to large fiscal and external deficits in FY22, contributed to rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers.

According to IMF, the budget aimed to reduce the government’s large borrowing needs by targeting an underlying primary surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP, underpinned by current spending restraint and broad revenue mobilization efforts focused par­ticularly on higher income taxpayers. De­velopment spending will be protected, and fiscal space will be created for expanding social support schemes. The provinces have agreed to support the federal government’s efforts to reach the fiscal targets, and Mem­oranda of Understanding have been signed by each provincial government to this ef­fect. On the back of weak implementation of the previously agreed plan, the IMF has noted that the power sector circular debt (CD) flow is expected to grow significant­ly to about PRs 850 billion in FY22, over­shooting program targets, threatening the power sector’s viability, and leading to fre­quent power outages. The authorities are committed to resuming reforms including, critically, the timely adjustment of power tariff including for the delayed annual re­basing and quarterly adjustments, to im­prove the situation in the power sector and limit load shedding.

The IMF has stated that headline infla­tion exceeded 20 percent in June, hurting particularly the most vulnerable. In this re­gard, the recent monetary policy increase was necessary and appropriate, and mon­etary policy will need to be geared towards ensuring that inflation is brought steadi­ly down to the medium-term objective of 5–7 percent. Importantly, to enhance mon­etary policy transmission, the rates of the two major refinancing schemes EFS and LTFF (which have over recent months been raised by 700 bps and 500 bps re­spectively) will continue to be linked to the policy rate. Greater exchange rate flexibili­ty will help cushion activity and rebuild re­serves to more prudent levels.

During FY22, the unconditional cash transfer (UCT) Kafalat scheme reached nearly 8 million households, with a per­manent increase in the stipend to PRs 14,000 per family, while a one-off cash transfer of PRs 2,000 (Sasta Fuel Sas­ta Diesel, SFSD) was granted to about 8.6 million families to alleviate the im­pact of rampant inflation. For FY23, the authorities have allocated PRs 364 bil­lion to BISP (up from PRs 250 in FY22) to be able to bring 9 million families into the BISP safety net, and further extend the SFSD scheme to additional non-BISP, lower-middle class beneficiaries.

To improve governance and mitigate corruption, the authorities are establish­ing a robust electronic asset declaration system and plan to undertake a compre­hensive review of the anticorruption in­stitutions (including the National Ac­countability Bureau) to enhance their effectiveness in investigating and prose­cuting corruption cases.

“Steadfast implementation of the out­lined policies, underpinning the SLA for the combined seventh and eighth reviews, will help create the conditions for sustainable and more inclusive growth. The authori­ties should nonetheless stand ready to take any additional measures necessary to meet program objectives, given the elevated un­certainty in the global economy and finan­cial markets.