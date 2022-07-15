Pakistan Navy promotes two officers to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy on Thursday promoted two of its officers to the rank of Rear Admiral.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood got commis­sioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of National De­fence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has done joint Warfare Course from Australia, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career cov­ering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commandant Jinnah Naval Base and Command­ing Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR & PNS JURRAT. His Staff appointments include Senior Pakistan Na­val Officer Saudi Arabia, Director Human Resourc­es at Naval Headquarters, Naval Liaison Officer at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain and Senior Staff Officer (Ops) to Commander West & Commander Coast. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Mil­itary). Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is Graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Pakistan Navy War Col­lege, Lahore. The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments.