Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan Navy promotes two officers to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan Navy on Thursday promoted two of its officers to the rank of Rear Admiral.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood got commis­sioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of National De­fence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has done joint Warfare Course from Australia, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career cov­ering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commandant Jinnah Naval Base and Command­ing Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR & PNS JURRAT. His Staff appointments include Senior Pakistan Na­val Officer Saudi Arabia, Director Human Resourc­es at Naval Headquarters, Naval Liaison Officer at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain and Senior Staff Officer (Ops) to Commander West & Commander Coast. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Mil­itary). Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is Graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Pakistan Navy War Col­lege, Lahore. The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,886

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More