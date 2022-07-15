Pakistan proposes $1 trn debt relief for developing countries

Pakistan on Thursday proposed $1 trillion debt relief for the debt-ridden developing countries besides creation of a Global Debt Authority and an Independent Credit Rating Agency for the purpose.

Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable here at the United Nations Headquarters, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal also called for a “Marshal Plan” to mobilize unfulfilled Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitments.

He said an estimated $1 trillion in annual investment was needed.