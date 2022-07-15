Staff Reporter

Pakistan reports 390 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,544,131. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,426 on Thursday. According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 390 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Pakistan has conducted 17,397 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 390 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.24 percent. Meanwhile, on the direction of provincial chief secretary, Punjab Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain alert in the current monsoon season. The PDMA directed the district administrations to put in place effective mea­sures to deal with flooding and coordinate with all agencies for ensuring immediate implementation of the plan of action for urban flooding.

