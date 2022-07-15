Pakistan reports 779 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in single day

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,544,910. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,428 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 779 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 22,099 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 779 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.53 percent.

The last time Pakistan reported over 700 cases was on July 9 when 732 infections had surfaced.

Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.