News Desk

Part of Machh Bridge collapses

A part of Machh Bridge collapsed on Thursday due to the passage of flood water.

As per Assistant Commissioner Machh, Ayesha Zehri, after collapsing of part of Machh Bridge, link road has been closed to avoid any eventuality.

The people have been advised to take care while traveling in the area.

Earlier, Minister of State Mir Ehsanullah Reki chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation emerged due to heavy monsoon rains across the Balochistan province.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu briefed the meeting about the damages caused by the heavy rains and flash floods in the province, especially in Washuk district.

Minister Reki directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to access damages caused to the houses, agricultural lands and infrastructure in Washuk district.

He was told that relief items ration and other necessities of life were being provided to the victims.  Former provincial minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani also attended the meeting.

