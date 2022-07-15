News Desk

Peace in region linked with settlement of Kashmir dispute: Ahsan

NEW YORK    –    Minister for Planning, Devel­opment and Special Initia­tives Ahsan Iqbal said dura­ble peace in the region would continue to be elusive unless Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Address­ing a news conference in New York, the minister expressed grave concern over plight of people of Jammu and Kash­mir under foreign occupa­tion. He said after illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 to snatch identity of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities had been mount­ing a massive campaign of repression against its peo­ple. Ahsan Iqbal said steps were aimed at changing de­mography of Muslim majori­ty state to transform it into a Hindu majority territory by eliminating indigenous Mus­lim population and settling down Hindus from across In­dia in the area. The minister warned that if situation aris­en due to India’s cruel poli­cies in Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir were left unattended, it could lead to another conflict in the region with potentially catastrophic consequences.

