News Desk

PM announces compensation package for recent floods victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government will provide one million rupees as compensation to the family of the deceased in floods after a joint survey of the NDMA and provincial disaster authorities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, on the flood situation in KP and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said Acting Chairman NDMA will immediately reach Quetta and work with the Balochistan government for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He said coordinated efforts between the federal and provincial governments should be made. There is no room for complacency. He said NDMA will increase its presence in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and KP.

The Prime Minister said Allah Almighty be thanked that all dams are safe and secure and the situation is being monitored round the clock.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will soon visit Balochistan to assess the extent of damage and express solidarity with the flood affectees.

He said all federal and provincial governments departments should be on the high alert in view of the more monsoon rains in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said the whole nation is deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives as a result of the torrential rains and floods. We are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

He said Balochistan and KP governments have done well so far but more needs to be done. The federal government will provide all possible support to them.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,148

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More