PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to martyr Lt Colonel Laiq Mirza who was shot dead by terrorists in Quetta on July 15.

The PM paid his condolences to the martyr’s family.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and paid his tributes to the brave officer Lt Colonel Laiq who was shot dead by terrorists in Quetta. Lt Colonel Laiq’s sacrifice would not go in vain, terrorists would be brought to justice.

He wrote, ‘Deeply grieved over the martyrdom of Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan. Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime & bring them to justice. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. The nation grieves with them & shares their sorrow.’

Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was abducted on Tuesday night around 15 km from Ziarat, while he was travelling with his family. Levies official told a foreign media outlet that the militants only took Laiq and his cousin, Umar Javed with them and left the remaining members.

Army’s Quick Response Force (QRF) followed the terrorists and traced them near Mangi Dam. The area was surrounded by security personnel on the night of 13 and 14 July, the ISPR said.

In the exchange of fire with the security forces, two terrorists were shot dead, while the terrorists fled with Umar Javed, an abductee after martyring Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig.

