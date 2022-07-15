Police prepared to maintain law & order situation in by-polls : RPO

MULTAN – Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that maintaining law and order situation during public gatherings and elections was top priority and department was fully prepared for this purpose. During a meeting with officers concerned, the regional police officer said that tight security arrangements would be ensured during by-elections to maintain peace and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to deploy maximum six senior officers at public gatherings to monitor the security arrangements. He said that officials should reach the public gathering places before scheduled time.