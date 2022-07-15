Our Staff Reporter

Police utilising all resources for maintenance of law and order: DPO Attock

ATTOCK – DPO Attock Omer Salamat has said that police are utilising all available resources for maintenance of law and order across the district and ensuring security of people. People-friendly environment is being ensured in all 14 police stations of the district. He said this while talking to newsmen in his office. SP Investigation Imran Razzaque was also present on the occasion. DPO said open courts are being held on daily basis to ensure timely redressal of public complaints. Strict action is being taken against those involved in drug peddling, gambling, running prostitution dens, possessing illegal arms and violating traffic rules. DPO while replying to a question said that on the directions of IG Police Punjab and RPO Rawalpindi, efforts are being made to root out crime and no lenient view is being taken in this context. Meanwhile, DPO Attock while chairing a meeting of all the police officers emphasised that security of all sensitive installations be ensured. Investigation be done on merit and crackdown against the criminals be continued, he said.  

