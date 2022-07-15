PRGMEA delegation calls on Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has expressed the resolve of the present government to promote the business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

He held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) headed by its Chairman Shaikh Luqman Amin at Finance Division. Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry, Chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting. The delegation highlighting the contribution of garments in the exports of Pakistan apprised about issues related to taxation on value added garments, refund of Sales Tax, etc. Issues of defer payments, DLTL and GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting. He assured the delegation to resolve their issues at priority and also stressed the delegation to enhance exports base. The delegation thanked the finance minister for addressing their issues.