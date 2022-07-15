News Desk

Punjab by-polls: Election campaigns end tonight 12 AM

The by-poll campaign on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats will end today, according to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The by-polls on the 20 seats will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The deadline for election campaigns in the 20 constituencies is July 15, 2022. The ECP has completed preparations for the by-polls, the ECP said.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. A total of 3131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has deemed 1204 polling stations sensitive, and 696 highly sensitive.

Polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been deemed sensitive.

The by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Humza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

1 of 10,148

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More