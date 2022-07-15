APP

Rain-related accidents leave 165 dead, 171 injured in country

ISLAMABAD – A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related accidents during the pre-monsoon season in Pakistan since June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday. The country’s southwest Balochistan province remained the worst-hit region where 65 people died and 49 others sustained injuries due to torrential rains that triggered flash floods. Local media also reported several incidents of dam bursts, which swept away scores of houses and infrastructures. The Balochistan government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the province amid more forecasts of rains for a month, a statement by the chief minister’s office of the province said.

According to section 144, the public will be restricted from going for picnics at rivers, dams, and other water reservoirs. Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned. Thirty eight people were killed in separate accidents in Sindh province including the provincial capital of Karachi which has suffered heavy downpours for over a week.

