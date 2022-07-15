News Desk

Rainfall to continue intermittently till July 18 in Karachi, other parts of country

Rainfall expected in Karachi on Friday as the series of monsoon rain has been forecast to continue intermittently until July 18, while heavy rains also continue in different parts of Lahore.

The weather in Lahore city and its environs became pleasant due to rainfall.

On the other hand, a tragic incident also took place in Farrukhabad area of Shahdara, when a woman died as the roof collapsed due to rain.

The woman was identified as 70-year-old Haniya. The elderly couple and their daughter lived in the house. When the husband went to pray, the roof collapsed.

According to rescue sources, the roof of the house was made of girder and TR. Search and rescue operation has completed.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast another rain in Karachi tonight which is expected to continue for another three days till July 18.

