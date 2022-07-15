Rainwater inundates Children’s Hospital

Strong winds and rain also damaged the LESCO feeders as most of the localities remained without electricity and water for hours

LAHORE – Heavy rain has lashed Lahore and the surrounding areas on Thursday inundating the low-lying areas and creating problems for the motorists and the pedestrians besides inundating Children’s Hospi­tal. The downpour which started just before noon continued till late at night with intervals causing the mercury to drop to 26 degrees celsius. Roads and streets in most parts of the city presented the scene of small streams with water gushing out of them. City’s posh neighbourhoods like Gulberg, Cavalry Ground and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were no exception. In the slums and low-lying areas, rainwater entered the houses but no loss of property or life was reported from any area till the filing of this report. Strong winds and rain also dam­aged the LESCO feed­ers as most of the localities remained without electricity and water for hours. Power supply was, however, restored in the evening. The Met office recorded 33.6mm to 104mm of rain in different areas of Lahore. Ac­cording to the data shared by Met office, Jail Road received 33.6mm, Lahore Air­port, 45.5mm, Lak­shmi Chowk 85mm, upper Mall 69mm, Mughal­pura SDO office 66mm, Head office WASA Gulberg 57.5mm, Tajpura SDO office 83mm, Nishtar Town Director office 80mm, Chowk Nakhuda 67mm, Pani Wala Talab 104mm, Farrukhabad 101mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 78mm, Iqbal Town SDO office 41mm, Samanabad SDO office 50mm, and Johar Town 63mm of rain. The recent spell of heavy rains has exposed the administration’s claims of taking precautionary measures as rain water ac­cumulated in different areas of Lahore city includ­ing Lahore Board office, Lakshmi Chowk, Jinnah Hospital, Railway station, Defence, Gaddafi Stadi­um roundabout, Zahoor EIahi road and many oth­er areas. The premises of the Children’s Hospital were also inundated, causing difficulties for pa­tients and their relatives. However, WASA workers were seen working tirelessly to remove rainwater from the roads and streets. The Meteorological department in its weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rains across the country from 15th to 17th July. Torrential rains may cause ur­ban flooding in Lahore in the next few days, ac­cording to the weather forecast. WASA Managing Director Ahmad Ghafran said that the current monsoon spell was causing a major amount of pollution and water accumulation in different ar­eas of Lahore city. Speaking to The Nation, he said that there were 4022-km long sewerage lines and six primary drains to drain out sewer and rain wa­ter. He claimed that each year two cycles of desilt­ing of six primary drains measuring 76-km are completed in the Lahore city.