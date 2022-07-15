News Desk

Rana Sana, CEC discuss security arrangements for by-polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Friday contacted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on a phone call and discussed with him about the security arrangements during the by-elections in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah summoned a meeting for the review of security arrangements for by-elections at interior ministry.

The meeting will be attended by the interior ministry officers, security officials and Sindh chief secretary via a video link.

