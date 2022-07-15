RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-7 by-elections

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer on Thursday chaired a special meeting on security arrangements for PP-7 by-elections.

The meeting held in Police Lines was also attended by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Tariq Mehboob, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, sectors and sub-sector incharges and polling station incharges.

The RPO and CPO reviewed the arrangements for law-and-order situation and deployment of security personnel in the by-elections in Kahuta and Kallar Syedan. RPO said that the non-political role of the police and full implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission will be ensured in the by-polls. He directed field officers to hold regular meetings with district returning officers and district administration and implement the SOPs to maintain law and order and deal with any emergencies. He said that Special Branch and intelligence agencies have been assigned the responsibilities to secretly monitor the conduct of field officers in by-elections and prepare their reports.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also directed the subordinates to implement the SOPs of ECP in true letter and spirit.

On the other hand, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan along with SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema also paid a visit to Mator, Thoha Khasla, Nara and Kahuta to review the security arrangements being made for by-polls in PP-7.