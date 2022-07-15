Rupee recovers 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 30 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 209.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 210.10. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 208.5 and Rs 211.00 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro decreased by 28 paisas and closed at Rs 210.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 210.88. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of 74 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.80. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 57.11 and Rs 55.88 respectively.