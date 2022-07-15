SC accepts Ayaz Niazi’s plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the plea of former National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) managing di­rector (MD) Muhammad Ayaz Khan Niazi to remove his name from the Exist Control List (ECL) in a mega corrup­tion scandal case. A two-mem­ber SC bench comprising Jus­tice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Ayaz Niazi re­garding withdrawal of orders dated July 12, 2018 and Feb­ruary 13, 2018 whereby his name was placed on the ECL. During the course of proceed­ings, Ayaz Niazi’s counsel Rana Waqar said the apex court had ordered to include his client’s name in the ECL in 2018. The accountability court later ac­quitted Ayaz Niazi in the cor­ruption case, but his name was still in the ECL, which could only be removed on the SC or­der. He pleaded the apex court to withdraw its order dated July 12, 2018. The special pros­ecutor general of National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) said the accused had been acquit­ted in the said reference but two more references were also pending. NAB had not filed an appeal against the accused in the instant case, he added